Hajj registration begins Nov 15

Hajj registration for 2024 under government and private hajj management will begin on November 15, said the Religious Affairs Ministry in a circular on Thursday.

The registration for hajj, likely to be held on June 16 next year, is open till December 10.

Around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj in 2024. Among them, 10,198 can avail this facility under the government management while the remaining 1,00,017 will be under private hajj management, according to the ministry.

The hajj fee is estimated at Tk 5.78 lakh for general package while the special package will cost Tk 9.36 lakh.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh will announce the hajj package in coordination with the government hajj package.

According to the circular, the pre-registration fee is set at Tk 29,000.

The package information will be provided prior to the registration and once registered, there will be no scope for a change. However, if one fails to make the trip, the amount will be refunded after deducting the amount already spent in the process.

Hajj agencies will provide a written contract for each pilgrim, specifying the package facilities and programmes.