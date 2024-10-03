Ethiopian Airlines launches ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ ticket offer

Ethiopian Airlines has announced a special buy-one-get-one-free (B1G1) ticket offer for flights from Dhaka to all its global destinations, celebrating its entry into the Bangladesh market.

the Africa's leading carrier is set to commence five weekly flights on the Addis Ababa–Dhaka–Addis Ababa route, starting with its inaugural flight from the Ethiopian capital on November 2, which will arrive in Dhaka on November 3.

The offer will be available from November 3 to 18, with tickets needing to be purchased by October 20.

"We wanted to present an attractive offer to our passengers, and we believe this promotion will encourage Bangladeshi travellers to experience the world-class service of a Star Alliance airline," said Shohag Hossain, managing director of Rhythm Group, Ethiopian Airlines' General Sales Agent (GSA) in Bangladesh.

He said the passengers must purchase tickets by October 20 and fly from Dhaka by November 18 to take advantage of the offer, but they can choose any date for their return flight.

"The new route offers convenient connections for Bangladeshi expatriates, providing affordable fares to major cities in Europe and North America via Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines will operate the service with the state-of-the-art Boeing B787 Dreamliner," the airline's Country Manager in Bangladesh, Yohannes Bekele said.

He said Ethiopian Airlines plans to increase the frequency of daily flights as demand grows.

The Dhaka route will expand the airline's extensive network, which includes over 63 destinations in Africa and nearly 150 destinations worldwide.