Biman to operate additional flights ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Like previous years, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it intends to operate additional flights on domestic routes for holidaymakers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Directorate of Sales and Marketing of Biman made the announcement in a media release today.

Centring last year's Eid, the state-owned airlines operated 12 extra flights each on the Dhaka-Rajshahi, Dhaka-Saidpur and Dhaka-Barishal routes, and six flights on the Dhaka-Jashore route as well as regular fights.

This year, the airlines will operate 40 additional flights on domestic routes.

The ticket prices may go up depending on availability of passenger seats and demand.

Biman plans to offer 15 to 25 percent discount on base fare on several routes. The offer will remain available from Ramadan 1 to 20.

Currently, Biman is operating 183 fights on several domestic routes every week.

Of them, the highest 41 flights are operated on the Dhaka-Chattogram route each week.