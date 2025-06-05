5 reasons why you should travel to Mymensingh this Eid holiday

Sure, Cox's Bazar is great, but instead of going there for the five millionth time, why don't you try someplace new? Sylhet and a few other zones are fantastic too, but we would like to shift your attention to another region in Bangladesh which is still underrated: Mymensingh!

The overall division — the main Mymensingh city and surrounding districts — offers a wide and diverse range of options for tourists.

So, when planning a trip this Eid, here are some reasons why you should consider the humble and underrated Mymensingh.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Mymensingh offers pristine, scenic beauty

If you love nature but also want to avoid overcrowded tourist spots, Mymensingh is your answer.

Around 2-3 hours from Mymensingh city -- if you rent a car or take a bus -- Netrokona district's Durgapur and Kalmakanda upazilas are gems worth exploring.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

The prime highlight of Durgapur upazila is the china clay hills ("cheena matir pahar") with its surrounding waters, offering you unique views owing to the distinctive geology of the hills. This is basically the point of interest of the Birishiri (locality) fame.

Another highlight is the boat ride at Someshwari River.

Go to Durgapur and Kalmakanda for the so-called pretty places or specific spots, but the memories you will likely cherish the most are those of the surrounding picturesque hills in the distance, whether you are on a boat at Someshwari River or on a tiny 'tila' at Kalmakanda's Lengura area.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

You can easily make a day trip to Mymensingh

Are you a busy bee who even has work during the holidays, or perhaps your holiday has been cut short because of a horrible boss?

We can't help you with your career, but what we can do is suggest that you take a day trip to Mymensingh!

So, if 2-3 days is too long a trip for you, Mymensingh offers you the chance for a short getaway outside Dhaka. From the capital, it will take around 3 hours to reach Mymensingh city by car, bus, or train (we recommend car or train rather than the bus).

If planned wisely, you can even go to Netrokona and return to Dhaka late at night. However, that may prove to be hectic.

However, there are enough sightseeing and hanging out to do in and around Mymensingh city as well —making it a fun, relaxing day trip.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Mymensingh is a great escape for heritage enthusiasts

On the day trip to Mymensingh, one can cover several historical landmarks. Mymensingh, therefore, offers not just lush natural beauty but glimpses into the past as well.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Within the city itself, the must-visit spots are Shoshi Lodge (also spelt Shashi Lodge) and Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala, but there are of course other points of interest as well.

The latter is a treasure trove of artworks by the legendary maestro, alongside several personal items that belonged to him. And Shoshi Lodge is a lavish old edifice with a museum inside.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

On the other hand, around an hour's ride (by car or by "auto") from the main city is Muktagacha, with a prominent, grand zamindar palace, the Muktagacha Zamindar Bari.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Mymensingh has a buzzing food scene

A 5-minute walk from the Zamindar Bari is another heritage spot, the iconic "Mondar Dokan". This sweetmeat shop that serves delicious monda has been running for two centuries and is believed to have once upon a time supplied monda to the Zamindar family!

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Back in Mymensingh city, you can indulge in Mohammed Zakir Hossain's "tok-mishti jilapis", which has gained enormous popularity in recent years. Meanwhile, if you are going to Netrokona, do not miss out on its famous balish mishti!

Let's forget about iconic foods and shops for a moment. Generally speaking, Mymensingh city has many restaurants for you to indulge in.

Roads and infrastructure are in relatively good condition

Reason Number 5, our "last but not the least reason" why Mymensingh should be on your bucket list this holiday, is that it has the necessities you need to travel quite comfortably. Of course, it is no Cox's Bazar or Sajek Valley with a very high tourism focus. However, there are a few good hotels. The condition of roads at present is generally good, be it Dhaka-Mymensingh or Mymensingh city-Netrokona.

Mymensingh as a tourist destination is still arguably underrated but with all the basic amenities needed. It is far from the madding crowd without being that far!