5 must-visit places in the world during spring season

In spring, the world is an exquisite place. The days are longer with endless opportunities for adventure, the flowers are in full bloom, and the sun is beaming. So, there is no doubt that it is one of the finest seasons for vacations. While there are many destinations to visit in spring, a few stand out. So, take a look at these 5 best places in the world, which are ideal for springtime travel!

Photo: Collected / Yusheng Deng / Unsplash

Kyoto, Japan

Spring in Japan can bring to mind the image of lush pink cherry blossoms. Well, Kyoto is among the greatest locations in the world to see the wonderful cherry blossom trees that are a hallmark of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Wandering around the city's historic temples and gardens, especially at the Ryoanji Temple, one may take in the exquisite pink petals of the blossoms in all their splendour. Another option to enjoy the captivating city view would be to wander along the Philosopher's Path, which is a walkway bordered by cherry blossom trees that circle a canal and give life to pink magnificence.

Photo: Collected / Despina Galani / Unsplash

Istanbul, Turkey

Often referred to as the "city between two continents," Istanbul presents a distinctive fusion of Asian and European cultures, and in spring it is a traveller's paradise. Its many attractions include wonderful buildings such as the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia, as well as excellent shopping options in its vibrant bazaars.

However, nothing is more brilliant than seeing its several parks, such as Gulhane Park and Emirgan Park, in their full glory during the spring, while enjoying börek or köfte. Travellers should be sure to get an accommodation featuring a view of the Bosphorus Strait since it provides unmatched views of Istanbul's skyline!

Photo: Collected / Anika De Klerk / Unsplash

Franschhoek, South Africa

When springtime in the north approaches, one may escape to Franschhoek, a town renowned for its cuisine and a centuries-old winemaking legacy. Here, visitors have the opportunity to discover the intricacies of grapes, which are regarded as nature's most adaptable fruit.

Moreover, Stellenbosch, a university town with bustling streets brimming with shops, galleries, and cafés is only a short drive away. Travellers may explore the roads in the Franschhoek Valley, which curve around multi-coloured floral meadows bathed in mild sunshine, from March to May and spend pleasant days at Maison Cabrière — Boutique rooms, that open directly onto private terraces, each patio overlooking a manicured garden.

Photo: Collected / Josh Hild / Unsplash

Cinque Terre, Italy

In spring, the Cinque Terre seaside towns are a sight to behold. Visitors may choose from a variety of activities, such as wandering down the cobblestone streets or riding the train to tour each of the five towns, all of which provide stunning sunrise and sunset views of the Mediterranean Sea and hilly landscapes.

Additionally, visitors may spend some beach time at Monterosso al Mare or take a boat trip down the Italian Riviera to see the raw and rugged scenery. While in Cinque Terre, visitors should try various Italian cuisine as the region produces an abundance of mouth-watering seafood!

Photo: Collected / Ethan Hu / Unsplash

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The ideal time for travelling to Amsterdam is probably in the spring when the whole nation blossoms. The fields that stretch between Amsterdam, Leiden, and Haarlem come alive with a burst of colour as the landscape emerges from the enchantment of winter. The horizon is filled with breath-taking flowering, such as tulips and hyacinths, which one may easily explore by bicycle, vehicle, or on foot.

A destination on many people's bucket lists is the Keukenhof. From March on, this enormous floral garden is a sight to see. However, if a tourist is interested in seeing tulips in their native environment, then they need to consider going to the charming village of Lisse. Located near the tulip fields, the Hotel Restaurant de Engel allows guests to begin their spring adventure as early as possible with the best views to offer!