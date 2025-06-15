Struggling with a fussy eater? Here’s what works

As parents, we face challenges all the time. Some big, some small and they are all parts and parcels of this great adventure called parenting! Among them, the most difficult yet common are fussy eaters! It's hard to imagine that a small person will be so wilful and refuse to eat food they don't fancy but such is the life of a mother.

Perhaps, the greatest complaint parents have is that their child does not want to eat the food they are offered. Following growth from infancy when babies start solids picky eating starts and sometimes may continue till the child is in middle school. If you have a picky eater on hand and life has become a series of frustrating mealtimes times throughout the day fret not. Check out our handy dandy guide to truly understand picky eating better and how you can navigate through it to come out a winner!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

As infants grow, they are introduced to solids, which is a process in itself. Then as they keep maturing and reach their first birthday children tend to lose their appetite along the way. This is why a lot of mothers complain that their big-eater baby has stopped accepting food entirely. Again, this is another fairly common issue. There are certain features of picky eating that children tend to exhibit —

Aversion to certain kinds of food is a sign of picky eating. Some children tend to prefer one kind of food or a couple of different types of food over others. But here's the fun bit — whatever they prefer today will most likely change tomorrow!

Rejecting certain kinds of food happens when children outright refuse some foods, such as some kinds of meat, soft food or vegetables.

Changed preferences are another form. What they liked yesterday might not be their favourite today!

Limited food preferences are also another form of picky eating. Some babies will only eat just, say, French fries and nuggets and nothing else!

Without a shadow of a doubt, picky eating can be extremely frustrating and unhealthy. As much as it is difficult for the parents it is also hard for children too, but they don't realise it.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Navigating through life as a baby or a toddler is hard for their immature brains, and food becomes a major matter of contention as different textures, shapes, sizes and flavours come across as intimidating.

Nutrition is the most important aspect that needs attention; picky eaters tend to lose out on essential nutrients that their growing bodies so desperately need. Moreover, food is an integral and enjoyable part of life that children need to learn and appreciate.

By all means, everyone is different and has unique food choices but tasting a variety of foods is crucial for children to develop healthy eating habits. Remember to encourage children to try new foods and flavours to broaden their palate. Life is so much fun and interesting because of food and we as parents should pass on our love for it to our children as food is one of the best pleasures of life!

While there's no one size fits all when it comes to navigating picky eating certain things can be tried to make it easier —

Food is fun! Children get bored easily so make food fun for them. Different colours, shapes and textures make food interesting so try making simple dishes exciting. Use various cutters to make shapes out of vegetables and other foods, and pair different kinds of foods together to entice kids to eat enthusiastically.

Family-style meals are another great way to encourage kids to try out new foods. Remove all kinds of screens and devices during meals and enjoy this sacred family time talking to each other, about food and how enjoyable breaking bread with family is.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Serve a meal that everyone will eat. Healthy, balanced family-style meals are best served with children in tow that will get them to taste and eat more.

Avoid force-feeding. Yes, this sounds counterintuitive but force-feeding is a big no if your child is not cooperating. Offer three meals and snacks but do not keep offering multiple variations; it only makes things worse as children feel overwhelmed by so many choices and kills their appetite further.

Make mealtimes fun and exciting. If your child refuses offer a few times but then stop and move on. Having a positive attitude helps. Think of the next meal and focus on making that productive.

Each child is different but there are certain dishes most children like! Chicken fingers are crowd-pleasers and can be made healthy. Veggie nuggets are another yummy option too that will get some vegetables in!