Turning coffee habit into a hot career: Train to become a barista

Imagine being an expert at making the ideal cup of coffee, discovering the subtleties of creating the perfect latté, and comprehending the intricacies of coffee beans worldwide. It is a profitable career choice for students intending to study abroad. Skilled baristas are in high demand, making a barista training programme a gateway to a successful career. And this is where Awake Coffee Roasters comes in.

Navid Hasan, a culinary expert and serial entrepreneur, shares how his passion for coffee took him across the globe. "I wanted to work in the coffee industry for a long time," Navid recalls. So, I got an SCA certification (Specialty Coffee Association of America). This lengthy process involves studying and taking an exam to get the certificate."

Photo: Collected / Daryan Shamkhali / Unsplash

After years of training and research with coffee experts in India, China, Singapore, Nepal, and Italy, Navid started Coffee Roasters in Bashundhara R/A in late 2020. The venture was born out of countless hours of research and development, sometimes working for 34 hours straight.

"Coffee has a lot of intricacies and several factors leading to a good taste," Navid explains. These include moisture, altitude, origin, bean density, and flavour profile.

Speciality cafes worldwide offer customised products, with baristas who are incredibly well-versed in their craft. This inspired Navid to create a specialised Barista skill workshop in Dhaka. "We offered this not only to our baristas but to anyone looking to enter the coffee industry," he says. "A speciality cafe has more nuances and is a knowledge-driven practice where the people are passionate about what they do, and the product is of the highest quality."

Photo: Collected / Janko Ferlic / Unsplash

The barista training course is a comprehensive journey that covers everything from the fundamental ten attributes of roasted coffee to sensory evaluation and flavour profiles.

"Coffee tasting starts with your olfactory senses and is a very complex product with more than 800 volatile chemicals," Navid explains. "The training takes your coffee experience to the next level because the barista knows the intricacies and flavour profiles behind the coffee they are using."

This thorough training ensures that you are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the coffee industry.

The six-day programme kicks off with the fundamentals of coffee—understanding the ten attributes of roasted coffee. This basic understanding is essential for anyone who wants to become an expert brewer.

The magic occurs during the practical training phase. To guarantee consistency and quality in each cup, trainees practise various aspects of espresso extraction and master procedures. They learn the nuances of boiling milk and honing the technique of latte art, which is both an art and a science. This hands-on learning experience boosts self-assurance and prepares them for the real world of coffee.

The course also includes lessons on alternative drink processes and single-origin espresso. To ensure they are knowledgeable about various coffee preparation techniques, trainees are exposed to multiple brewing techniques, such as Aeropress, Chemex, and V60. They also delve into the realm of single-origin espresso to comprehend how the origin of the beans influences the flavour profile and overall coffee experience.

Photo: Collected / Thom Holmes / Unsplash

Lastly, the business aspect of becoming a barista is covered throughout the training. This covers equipment upkeep, customer service abilities, and even some managerial tips for coffee shops. The goal is to create well-rounded baristas who can positively impact the business they work for and are adept at brewing coffee.

Beyond mastering the art of coffee, the course also emphasises environmental consciousness. Coffee Roasters serves water in glass bottles to avoid plastics, promoting a more environmentally friendly and sustainable approach.

"We want to create more awareness and be more conscious of people and their actions," Navid says. We want to positively impact the coffee chain, starting with farmers, producers, baristas, and customers," he said.

The training has proven beneficial for many students. It opens up opportunities abroad for part-time jobs at cafes.

"We have a good number of students going abroad, and this course helps them as the coffee industry is huge in the West," Navid notes. Additionally, skilled baristas from the programme are finding opportunities in the Middle East.

So, if you are in Dhaka and seeking a fun and fulfilling extracurricular activity, try barista training. It's a talent that enhances your personal experience and leads to fascinating work chances worldwide. Whether you are a coffee connoisseur or a student wanting to study abroad, learning the art of coffee might open up a world of possibilities. And who knows? You may be the next great star in Dhaka's coffee scene.