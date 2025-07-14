Madaripur’s Bait‑ur‑Rayaan Mosque wins global DNA Paris Award 2025

Bangladeshi mosques have been making a mark on the global architectural scene for quite some time. Recently, Madaripur's Bait-ur-Rayaan Mosque has won the DNA Paris Award 2025 in the public architecture category. With its humble yet creative design, the mosque has caught the eye of the international community.

"The award stands as a prestigious accolade, celebrating exceptional architectural work from around the globe," shares Khandaker Ashifuzzaman, who is one of the lead architects of the project. He is also the managing director and principal architect at Cubeinside Design Limited, an architectural firm based out of Dhaka.

Photo: Asif Salman

"Being recognised by this esteemed platform brings quiet joy and a meaningful affirmation of our hard work," he adds.

Sitting gently along the mighty Arial Kha River, Bait-ur-Rayaan Mosque will immediately catch your attention with its four striking towers. As you enter the hall, a grand arch-shaped doorway welcomes you, and a soulful exposure to sunlight is bound to shift your mood from chaos to peace.

Photo: Asif Salman

One of the unique features you will discover inside is a floating dome, which is the secret behind the light filtering through from above. Sunshine seeping through the perforated walls of the lofty prayer hall, while skylight dapples from the ceiling, surely creates a sacred yet intimate atmosphere!

"We wanted to translate the basic symbols of Islamic architecture in an abstract manner," explains Ashifuzzaman. "The use of bold geometry and a human-centric scale helped us elevate the form and quality of space."

Photo: Asif Salman

Bait-ur-Rayaan Mosque does not shy away from utilising bricks to craft a contemporary look. Meanwhile, the floors are made of stone, and while they create a stunning look for the building, they also serve as passive coolers, keeping the floors cool even during sweltering summer days.

"Although the mosque is primarily used as a prayer space," describes the architect, "thanks to the people of this community, who turned it into an inspiring learning place for both children and adults. In this mosque, everyone can gather, despite age and gender differences."

Photo: Asif Salman

In reflecting on why the mosque stands out for its people and in architectural language, Ashifuzzaman says, "I think the minimalist use of Islamic symbols helps the local people connect with the true nature of Islam — staying down-to-earth and avoiding needless ornamentation while being politely truthful."

With a simplistic approach and a progressive vision, the Bait-ur-Rayaan Mosque becomes more than just a prayer space. It mirrors the regular humdrum of the lives of the people of Khaserhat while providing them a spiritual sanctuary.