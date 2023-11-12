Gucci and Moschino designer Davide Renne dead at 46

The fashion world reeled as shocking news of famous Italian designer Davide Renne's death began circulating the Internet on Friday, 10 November. The tragedy occurred only nine days after he had joined Moschino as Creative Director. Prior to this, Renne had served the Gucci Fashion House as their Head of Womenswear for nearly two decades. The creative mastermind was only 46 when he passed away.

While the cause of death is still undisclosed, Moschino's parent company Aeffe Spa maintains that Davide was gripped by a sudden illness, possibly of the heart, which caused his untimely death in Milan on Friday.

The Chairman at Aeffe, Massimo Ferretti, called this tragic turn of events "dramatic" and expressed deep anguish at the designer's loss. He took to Instagram to express his sorrow and wrote, "Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today, we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned."

Born in Follonica, Tuscany, in July 1977, Renne had gone to the University of Florence and Palimoda Fashion School to learn his craft. He began his career under Italian fashion designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua. In 2004, the designer joined Gucci, where he would remain as one of their most prolific talents for almost twenty years.

With an intent to climb up the career ladder, Renne decided to move on from Gucci and join Moschino. News of the to-be partnership was made official by both parties in October, this year. He was deemed "amply qualified" for his new role by Vogue and Moschino's management seemed to share the sentiment.

While announcing his appointment, Ferretti proudly mentioned, "We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global house with an Italian heart."

To say that Renne was a well-loved name in the fashion community is an understatement. As the jubilant designer shared the good news on Instagram on 16 October, he was bombarded with messages of luck and congratulations by the likes of Alessandro Michele, Etro's Marco de Vincenzo, and Harris Reed.

The young designer was due to showcase his inaugural collection for Moschino at the Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

Aeffe Spa has extended condolences to Renne's friends and family in this tragic time. Well-wishers including Renne's mentor Dell'Acqua and Harris Reed also took to Instagram to pay their tributes.

The late designer is survived by his partner in Milan.