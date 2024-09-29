Celebrating 6 years of fashion with B2

A growing number of Bangladeshi fashionistas now take interest in Western wear. To cater to this growing demand, fashion house B2 has evolved into a one-stop shopping experience. The brand's growth to serve the masses has been very successful with six outlets now operating successfully around the country.

But, if you thought that a fashion brand like B2 would only sell Western wear, think again! Not only does B2 provide a variety of collections that are of export quality but also sell a range of speciality bags and footwear for women.

In addition to globally branded products such as jeans, shorts, T-shirts, polo shirts, formal and casual shirts, and dresses, B2 offers a treasure trove of things for customers to pick from at affordable prices. These items include children's wear, ladies' undergarments, purses, wallets, and perfumes.

This October, B2 will celebrate their sixth anniversary. In celebration of this milestone, they are delighted to announce the Anniversary Sale, taking place from 3 October to 13 October 2024. During this 10-day sale, customers may save 30 per cent on all items at any of their stores in Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal, Ishwardi, Mymensingh, and Feni.

As a company, B2 is devoted to the idea of giving back to the community where they have found success and because of this, 1 per cent of their sale during this campaign will be donated to help rebuild the communities that were damaged by recent floods in the country.

So, come celebrate the occasion with B2 and make a meaningful contribution to a worthy cause. You may save a great deal of money while helping people in need when you shop with them. After all, everyone has the potential to make a difference when they work together!

For more information on B2, visit:

www.b2trendbd.com

www.fb.com/b2trendbd