Traditional pieces that elevate men’s style without trying hard

There are few pieces in a man's wardrobe as effortlessly commanding as a well-fitted kurta, prince coat or a panjabi. Not bound to fleeting trends, these garments carry a confidence that doesn't need embellishment.

These classics are not limited to festivals or formal occasions. They have the power to transition from casual daily wear to statement attire with only a few subtle changes.

Black, white, beige, bold solid colours and grey remain unbeatable staples when building a wardrobe of traditionals. Black and grey, as always, carry undeniable power with their sharpness, and commanding stance. White and beige, on the other hand, bring their own clarity and sophistication. Earthier shades like deep maroon, olive green, and brown are all about warmth and individuality.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The strength of these traditional fits is how effortlessly they shift between roles.

For formal occasions, pair a solid kurta with churidar or pyjama bottoms in matching or contrasting tones. A sharply tailored waistcoat — in velvet, silk, or even jacquard — elevates the look instantly, creating a silhouette that feels regal yet modern. Add polished leather sandals or loafers, and the result is formal wear that doesn't rely on the rigidity of suits yet carries equal presence.

For casual settings, the formula softens. A panjabi worn with slim trousers or even jeans give a laid-back yet refined look, particularly in shades of grey, olive, or white. Roll up the sleeves and keep the button open at the top for relaxed evenings out.

Beyond colour, the season often dictates how a traditionals should look and feel. Summer calls for lighter shades and breathable fabrics like linen or fine cotton, keeping the silhouette airy while projecting sophistication in the heat. Monsoon evenings, on the other hand, are a chance to lean into deeper tones — navy, maroon, charcoal, or bottle green — that hold their shape against humidity. As winter settles in, the same piece transforms when paired with richer textiles— raw silk for depth, khadi for texture, or even a wool-blend shawl draped over the shoulders to add drama and warmth.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Tone-on-tone embroidery — whether on the collar, chest, or sleeves — adds depth without distraction. The elegance of these self-patterned designs is that they catch the light only when noticed, creating an effect that is as refined as it is understated.

Accessories for men's traditional wear demand restraint, but when chosen carefully, they complete the look. A watch is the first and most important addition. For casual, go for a clean leather strap watch in black or brown. For a more formal setup, let a metal strap bring in that subtle edge. Rings, if worn, should be simple and minimal — one statement piece rather than excess.

Sunglasses can complement a daytime kurta just as effectively as they would a casual shirt.

Shoes remain the anchor. For formal wear, polished leather sandals or loafers maintain a traditional yet modern balance. For more casual fits, suede loafers, or even well-structured sandals work seamlessly. Avoid overcomplicating — the simpler the shoe, the stronger the overall impression.

The fashion landscape of menswear has always been understated, built less on flamboyance and more on quiet authority. Unlike women's fashion, which often celebrates drama and variety, men's style finds its power in subtlety — cuts that fit just right, fabrics that speak of quality, and colours that never shout, but still command attention.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

This understated nature doesn't mean limited possibilities; rather, it thrives on refinement, where the smallest detail — an embroidered cuff, a perfectly tailored hem, or the choice of footwear — can elevate an entire look. In South Asian tradition, particularly, the kurta and panjabi embody this philosophy, allowing men to express sophistication without compromising simplicity.

What makes this style timeless is that it does not belong to one generation. From the youth, looking for easy sophistication, to older men seeking comfort with dignity, the traditional fits cut across age and occasion.

And that is where their real power lies. A man who wears a kurta or panjabi well is wearing confidence. He is choosing ease without sacrificing presence, and simplicity without compromising elegance. In a world of fast fashion and trend chases, these pieces are reminders that true style is not about excess.

Model: Ashraf

Fashion Direction & Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Gentleman's Wardrobe (GW)

Makeup: Noyon

Location: Amari Dhaka