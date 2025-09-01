Timeless style tips for Bangladeshi men

A well-dressed man turns heads for more reasons than one. First, it has been statistically proven that those men who take the effort to put forward a good appearance tend to be more successful than those who don't. Also, as a matter of discipline, well-groomed men generally are more likely to exhibit similar levels of sincerity towards their profession and life in general. Plus, a well-dressed man being an eye candy for all doesn't hurt either! There was a time when men being conscious of their appearance was considered a taboo; the 'macho man' of yore would never bother himself with trivial matters like looks! Scruffy, days old stubble and crumpled clothes wouldn't bother him, as he would dismiss grooming as a feminine pursuit. But the modern man is an all-rounder. He values grooming, as it makes him come across as dependable and trustworthy, not to mention desirable too!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

To begin with, let's talk basics. Finding one's personal style is the primary building block of a great wardrobe. What is your life like? Are you a corporate king, killing it at the office from 9 to 5? Or are you an artist, creating masterpieces on canvas? Or are you a teacher, shaping young minds in a classroom? A man's personal style is influenced by his work to a large extent, simply because if one is not comfortable in their clothes, it totally defeats the purpose, and finding it is essential to appear suave and stylish!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Fit is of paramount importance. Any outfit, casual or formal must be the right fit for the person wearing it. Understanding one's body type is the next step. For men with skinny builds, fitted styles are generally flattering. For taller, broad-shouldered gents, classic fits with streamlined shoulders are key to not appear too boxy or large. Zaftig silhouetted men should get their clothes tailored for the best possible fit, as ready to wear clothes may not always be the best choice. Men with dad bods (pot bellies) should also opt for custom tailored clothes for the best possible fit. Those in between shapes must resort to trial and error to decide what's best for them; ready to wear or tailored.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

In Bangladesh, there is a great tradition of getting clothes custom tailored; some men swear by tailors making clothes for them for generations! So many great options are available today for custom tailored clothes. Boutiques like Zurhem, Sarto, Dapper Bespoke and many others provide fantastic solutions for bespoke clothes, and the quality of their services is top notch. They also offer premium fabrics imported from Italy, France, and other parts of the world and cater to their client's wish. They also offer styling services, which is a splendid way to elevate one's wardrobe based on lifestyle, personality, and personal preference.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

A great wardrobe isn't one full of designer clothes, but a collection of clothes that are versatile, comfortable, fit perfectly and above all, is practical. Having decided one's personal style and the perfect fit, let's look at the key pieces all men should have in his wardrobe. A great pair of jeans, preferably in a dark wash is an absolute necessity, followed by dress pants in dark colours, like black and navy. A pair of khakis, and corduroy pants, and a linen one for casual wear should be sufficient. A few good shirts in white, light blue and black, along with a couple of striped and checked ones is next. Cotton or linen shirts for casual use along with Polo-necked T-shirts in solid colours, as well as crew neck ones must also be included.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

For semi-formal wear, a linen jacket in a lightweight material is great for daytime activities. Safari jackets are also extremely comfortable and look great. Go for light beige or khaki. A navy blazer with gold buttons is versatile as it can be worn during the day as well as night. And then comes the all-important formal wear. Invest in a custom-tailored suit, made with premium fabrics that will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Choose navy or deep pewter, as these two colours work well with most styles. When building your wardrobe, quality over quantity is essential; always choose timeless styles and pieces that will stay relevant for years to come and you will reach for them always. Lastly, a few great accessories such as a fine timepiece or two, great ties and pocket squares, and good quality shoes will be essential additions to your collection. Above all, when dressing up, be mindful of the colours and patterns to create a stylish look that is uniquely yours!

Model: Rupom

Fashion Direction & Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Wardrobe: Gentleman's Wardrobe (GW)

Makeup: Noyon

Location: Amari Dhaka