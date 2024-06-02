Looking for plus-size clothing for women? There's solution at Zaria's  

The fashion industry, for a very long time, has prioritised a narrow definition of beauty — often excluding plus-size individuals from mainstream fashion narratives. This lack of representation has contributed to a culture where many women feel ignored or underrepresented. However, Zarin Farhana Rakhee aims to change this stereotypical narrative. Her clothing platform, Zaria's, focuses on plus-size women's wear, addressing a long-overlooked segment of the market.

Inspiration behind Zaria's

"My inspiration to start a business catering to plus-size women in the fashion industry stemmed from a combination of personal experiences, social awareness, and a passion for inclusivity," says Rakhee.

To ensure that Zaria's clothing designs are both stylish and comfortable for plus-size women, Rakhee adopts a holistic and inclusive approach to the design process. "I assemble a diverse design team that includes individuals of varying body shapes and sizes. This ensures that the perspectives and experiences of plus-size individuals are represented throughout the design process," she explains.

The brand incorporates functional details such as pockets, adjustable waistbands, and stretch panels, enhancing both comfort and style. Fabrics are carefully chosen for their quality, comfort, and flattering effect on different body types.

Overcoming challenges

Starting and running a plus-size fashion business comes with its own set of challenges. "Finding high-quality fabrics in sufficient quantities for extended sizes can be challenging," Rakhee notes. To overcome this, she established relationships with fabric suppliers who specialise in extended-size clothing and worked closely with manufacturers to ensure the availability of suitable fabrics.

Design challenges were addressed by hiring experienced designers with expertise in plus-size fashion, conducting thorough fit testing, and involving a diverse group of individuals in the design process to ensure garments are flattering for various body types.

Prioritising body positivity

"We feature a diverse range of models in advertising and marketing materials, representing different body types, ethnicities, ages, and abilities," Rakhee explains. She focuses on providing clear and accurate sizing charts and fit guides on the brand's website to help customers make informed decisions about their purchases.

Zaria's also actively seeks and listens to customer feedback on sizing, fit, and inclusivity, establishing inclusivity panels and engaging with focus groups to understand the diverse needs and preferences of the customer base.

Growing market demand

The market demand for plus-size fashion has been on the rise, reflecting a positive shift in the fashion industry towards inclusivity and diversity. "There has been a growing awareness of body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, driven by advocacy groups, social media influencers, and consumers themselves," Rakhee observes.

The rise of e-commerce has played a noteworthy role in making plus-size fashion more accessible, and many fashion brands have expanded their size offerings to include plus sizes. Consumers are increasingly demanding diversity and inclusivity from fashion brands, supporting those that embrace a wide range of body types and sizes.

Empowering women through fashion

Zaria's is dedicated to empowering women through fashion. The brand's collections are diverse, offering everything from casual wear to elegant evening attire. By providing a wide range of styles, Zaria's ensures that plus-size women have access to clothing that suits their tastes and lifestyle. This empowerment extends beyond the clothes themselves; it is about fostering a community where plus-size women feel seen, heard, and valued.

Looking ahead, Zarin Farhana Rakhee remains committed to her vision of inclusivity and empowerment. The brand is constantly evolving, exploring new designs, and expanding its reach to ensure that more plus-size women can enjoy the benefits of fashionable, high-quality clothing.

If you wish to explore Zaria's collection, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/zariafashion/

Photo: Courtesy