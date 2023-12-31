Looking back at eye makeup trends for 2023

Last year, we have seen several impressive eye makeup trends, mostly going for that soft glam and nude vibe. With 2023 now over, let's check out some of the hottest trends that have made tonnes of eyes pop last year.

The latte eye

One of the most popular trends of the season, the latte eye makeup features a chocolatey, coffee-toned eyeshadow that may or may not be paired with eyeliner or kajal — in varying shades of black and brown, of course.

"This has been one of the most requested makeup looks of 2023," shared Navin Ahmed, owner of Gala Makeover Studio and Salon. "It's been a crowd favourite because it's a versatile technique that one can go for, both in the daytime and the night."

According to the expert, lighter, more neutral browns work well for the day, while darker shades can be used to create a more glamorous appeal at night.

The balletcore doe-eye

A modern take on the princess-y, doe-eyed look, the Balletcore makeup aesthetic includes smoothly covering the lid in metallic shades such as silver or rose gold, right up to the brow bone. The differentiating factor for this look lies in its highlighting of the inner halves of the lower lash lines to make the eyes pop. Some swishes of the mascara wand and you are done!

The fox eye

If one is talking about classics, nothing beats the fox eye makeup trend. Edgy and seductive, the pointy inner corner of the eye and a similarly winged outer corner help create the look of an elongated eye.

"We also tried smudging the outer corner of the eyes, rather than keeping it very sharp. It worked very well throughout the year as a popular party look," mentioned Ahmed.

The holographic eye

All the range last year, the holographic eye makeup involves the usage of an iridescent, two-toned or colour-shifting shade on the lids and the lash line. It gives off a celestial, fairy-tale-like look that has won the hearts of countless makeup lovers. Experiment with powder pigments for the best results for this look.

The Coquette eye

True to its name, the Coquette eye makeup is a natural makeup trend, reminiscent of the 18th or early 19th century. The flirtatious and playful — read coquettish — look can be achieved by applying a simple, soft blush on the eyelids and then finishing off with a brown kajal and mascara to tighten the eyes.

