Embrace olive oil in your winter skincare routine

Amidst myriad skincare options available to address skin-relate issues, there is a natural remedy that has stood the test of time — olive oil. From deep hydration to antioxidant protection, let's dive into why adding olive oil to your winter skincare routine might be the key to maintaining healthy and hydrated skin this winter.

Dry and itchy skin can be a result of various factors, but more often than not, it occurs due to insufficient nutrients or adverse weather conditions. With the coming of December, winter season descends with its chilly winds and dry air, causing our skin to bear the brunt of the season, making it dry and prone to irritation.

Olive oil is probably the best natural moisturiser that you can get for fighting dry skin. Abundant in fatty acids, this natural solution for dry skin problems excels at sealing in moisture, ensuring that your skin remains hydrated for long periods of time.

Moreover, antioxidants like polyphenols, phytosterols, and secoiridoids found in olive oil play a crucial role in shielding the skin from irritation and inflammation. Beyond their protective function, these components possess anti-ageing properties, actively combating premature ageing of the skin.

With a rich reserve of vitamin E and K, the oil serves as an excellent source of nourishment for the skin. Vitamin E promotes skin elasticity; vitamin K assists in reducing inflammation. Olive oil can thus ensure a healthy skin throughout the winter.

Photo: Collected

Combine a modest amount of sugar with olive oil, and you have an excellent all-natural exfoliant at your disposal. Scrubbing this mixture on your skin will effectively eliminate dead skin cells induced by the cold, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and revitalised.

Olive oil is not only a powerful exfoliant, but also a healer aiding the rejuvenation of skin cracks and actively preventing further damage.

Renowned for its ability to promote collagen production in the skin, olive oil features a high concentration of oleic acid, which plays a vital role in regenerating skin cells. This process enhances skin elasticity further and helps restore the natural and radiant shine of your skin.

Olive oil also comes with mild antibacterial properties that can be beneficial for preventing infections in minor cuts or abrasions. It is generally well-tolerated on sensitive baby skin, and using olive oil for baby rash can be a gentle and natural way to help soothe and alleviate irritation.

Serving as a safe and versatile moisturiser, olive oil can be used independently or added to your bath. Additionally, it can be seamlessly combined with other natural ingredients to craft personalised DIY masks or scrubs tailored to address your skin's specific needs. However, many experts suggest pairing olive oil with a touch of mustard oil for optimal results.