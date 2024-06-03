Behold the bold: Exploring eye makeup

Throughout history, men and women have adorned their eyes with all manners of cosmetics, for it is the eyes that tell a thousand tales. Historians trace the origin of modern makeup to ancient Egypt. A black powder made of ingredients, which ranged from oxidised copper, lead, ash, and malachite, among others. It was the main cosmetic product and the earliest known form of kohl that we use so extensively today.

Coloured substances were crushed to be used as pigments for eyelids, cheeks and lips, which again, can be considered the earliest forms of eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. In their relentless pursuit of beauty and vanity, the earliest Egyptians made use of elements that were extremely poisonous and lethal for human use such as lead that may have caused blindness and blood poisoning!

How lucky we are in modern times when beauty is easily attainable without losing an eye or two in the process!

Morbid thoughts aside, bold eyes are back and we are here for it! We the ladies of Bengal love a good eye look as it is our almond-shaped, bright eyes that have inspired poets and artists for centuries. Kohl remains our prized choice with which we line those beautiful peepers to oblivion, creating magic and mystique that captivates and inspires!

Let's begin with the simplest yet most captivating one, shall we?

The humble smoky eye look came about in the minimalistic '90s when just a soft dab of dark brown eyeshadow and a thin line of kohl on top and lower lids would suffice. Stylish ladies of that era reserved this relatively bold look for glamorous night outs and weddings when such a "heavy" look would be deemed acceptable!

As makeup in the '90s was very paired down and minimal this look was considered bold and would only be sported by the fashion-forward on appropriate occasions!

Fast forward to the aughts and the smoky eye got a seductive makeover. This second rendition was far more nuanced; depth was given by using shades of dark brown and black eyeshadow became a must-have in every girl's purse.

When opting for a smoky eye, do not just rub some dark eyeshadow and call it a day! Start with a base; a chocolate brown eyeshadow all over the lids blended out, then use a black eyeshadow sparingly to darken the corners and crease.

This gives the eyes a three-dimensional look that brings it to life. Follow with a liner on the upper and lower lids, and then use a small angled brush to smudge out the lower liner ever so softly. This elevates the look, making it alluring!

Renowned makeup artists, Farzana Shakil started the trend of heavy, thick dark eyeliner in our neck of woods for her brides in the aughts which looks very mod and traditional at the same time. Use old bridal pictures of hers as a reference; a thick liner on top and bottom with a nude lip was the epitome of chic bridal makeup at that time. This look is relevant still today and when done right looks very elegant.

If you are an experimental soul who likes to dip her toes in waters that are fun and unconventional, go all out with colours!

A glittery eye look is also amazing. These days glitter around the eyes looks fabulous and fun. Add some sparkle to your peepers by putting small sparkling stars around your eyes to complement your fun eyeliner. Rhinestones also work and look great.

One rule of thumb, keep the rest of your glam clean and simple; let your eyes do the talking. When going for a bold eye lips and cheeks must not contend for attention!

Photo: LS Archive/ Sazzad Ibne Sayed