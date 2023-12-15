Certificate giving ceremony held at The Daily Star

Law & Our Rights, The Daily Star recognised the top three writers of the International Human Rights Day Write-up Competition 2023 on 10 December 2023 at The Daily Star centre. The flagship competition has been organised since 2017 by the page.

This year, 28 students from different law schools around the country participated in the competition. Out of these 28 submissions, a panel of legal experts selected the best 3, based on their legal analysis, writing quality, and reflection on the theme, amongst other criteria. The top write-ups are to be published in a special supplement of the page next week.

The writers are Md. Nafis Anowar Santo, Nazia Zarin Orna, and Md Rubel Hossain. Santo is a law student at the University of Dhaka, who wrote on "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Human Rights". Rubel, on the other hand, a law student at Jahangirnagar University, secured his place in the top three for his writing on "Human Rights and Businesses". Lastly, Orna, another DU Law student, wrote her piece on "Climate Refugees and Human Rights".

At the event, at first, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam gave an opening remark to the audience. Addressing the participants, he highlighted the pivotal role law plays in our society. He also emphasized that law students are the future upholders of law, and it is essential that they work in furtherance of the cause of justice.

Next, Psymhe Wadud, in-charge of Law Desk, announced the names of the three winners who received their certificates from the Editor. And finally, Mahfuz Anam addressed the crowd again in his closing remarks. Other than the participants of the competition, the regular contributors of the page also attended the event.

Event is covered by Law Desk.