Banning smoking in public places

While walking along the footpaths of Dhaka, one of the most persistent problems we face is exposure to cigarette smoke. The pervasive smell and clouds of cigarette smoke create an unpleasant experience for non-smokers. Indeed, due to exposure to cigarette smoke, passive smokers tend to be at significant risk of developing respiratory problems, heart disease, and even cancer.

The interim government has already taken commendable steps by enforcing strict measures against the use of polythene bags and unnecessary honking. It is high time the same level of seriousness was shown to curb smoking in public spaces and public transport. It needs to be noted that public smoking is not just a personal choice; it is a violation of others' right to clean air and a healthier environment.

Bangladesh has an Act to address this issue, namely the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act 2005. The law was introduced to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and to reduce the overall consumption of tobacco products in the country. According to sub-section 1 of section 4 of this law, smoking is explicitly prohibited in public places and on public transport. Violating this law for the first time can lead to a fine of up to Tk 300, and for repeated offenses, the fine is doubled every time.

The authorities must focus on both sincere enforcement of the law and public awareness campaigns. Only by making these combined efforts, can we hope to create a more responsible and health-conscious society in Bangladesh.

Despite this law, enforcement remains minimal, and many are either unaware of or indifferent to the existence of such an important piece of law. One way to ensure that the law is truly effective is by increasing the number of inspections and spot fines for violators in public spaces. Law enforcement agencies, local government officials, and public health authorities must collaborate to ensure consistent application of the law.

Furthermore, increased focus on public awareness campaigns is essential to educate citizens about their rights and the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. Because indeed, one of the major challenges in addressing this issue is a lack of public awareness. Many smokers are either unaware of the legal prohibitions or underestimate the negative impact their behavior has on others. The campaigns should aim at informing both smokers and non-smokers about the serious health risks associated particularly with passive smoking, as well as the legal penalties for violating the smoking ban in public places. Educational programs in schools and colleges, community outreach, and media campaigns can also play a key role in shaping public behavior and attitudes towards smoking in public places.

The authorities must focus on both sincere enforcement of the law and public awareness campaigns. Only by making these combined efforts, can we hope to create a more responsible and health-conscious society in Bangladesh.

The writer is LLM candidate, Bangladesh University of Professionals