6th AK Khan Memorial Law Lecture held at University of Chittagong

The 6th edition of A. K. Khan Memorial Law Lecture was held at the Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong on 29 April 2024. The event was jointly organised by the Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong and the A.K. Khan Foundation. The event convened with the theme 'Law Reform— A Comparative Approach and International Perspective: Bangladesh in Context.'

The Chief Guest of the event was Dr. Mohammad Abu Taher, honorable Vice-Chancellor, University of Chittagong. Professor Dr. Sekander Chowdhury, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Benu Kumar Dey, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) and Mr. A M Ziauddin Khan, honorable Trustee of A. K. Khan Foundation graced the event as special guests. The event was chaired by professor Dr. Abdullah Al Faruque, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong. The event was moderated by Dr. Moin Uddin, Professor, Department of Law, University of Chittagong.

Dr. Rakiba Nabi, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Law, delivered her opening remarks in the event. Dr. Muhammad Shaheen Chowdhury, Professor, Department of Law, delivered an insightful speech shedding light on A.K. Khan's contributions. The keynote speaker of the event was Dr. A F M Maniruzzaman, Chair Professor, International and Business Law, University of Portsmouth, UK. He spoke on the significance of law reform in the context of Bangladesh, emphasising on examination of existing legislation, stakeholder engagement, expert studies, public consultation as well as monitoring, along with examination of international legal standards for bringing in law reforms. He opined that Bangladesh could adapt to the changing demands of the time by bolstering institutional capabilities, encouraging public involvement, and prioritising people's access to justice. He also stressed on the role of the Law Commission as well as different NGOs in facilitating law reform processes, being independent from undue legislative and executive interferences. He concluded with hope that laws become for all, and not for a few.

The Chief Guest of the event, Dr. Mohammad Abu Taher, honorable Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chittagong, remarked in his speech that in order to keep pace with the changing world, we ought to reform laws.

The event ended with the closing speech delivered by Professor Dr. Abdullah Al Faruque, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong. Professor Faruque stressed on the importance of law reform in enabling a culture of rule of law. He also expressed his gratitude to A.K. Khan Foundation for their continuous cooperation.

Event covered by Md. Abdul Motaleb, student of law, University of Chittagong.