Relevant organisations not sincere in curbing dengue: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said relevant organisations showed insincerity in curbing the dengue outbreak in the country.

"Relevant organisations are not doing enough to combat the dengue menace, although designated workers of the city corporation are working with utmost sincerity to destroy breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes," he told journalists.

He said this after visiting the mosquito control programme at Sher-E-Bangla Government Boys' High School and College, an official release said.

The city corporations held a meeting with all relevant organisations in May to control the menace, said the Mayor.

"We have shared a set of directives among the relevant ministries, organisations, and agencies... But they are not following them," he added.

Taposh urged all stakeholders, including city dwellers, to supplement the efforts taken by city corporations.

Meanwhile, 79 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to DGHS. This year, the total number of cases rose to 4,208, while 47 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.