Public, private partnership needed to eliminate TB: speakers

Although Bangladesh has attained considerable success in eliminating Tuberculosis (TB), it still remains a TB-burden country, said speakers at a seminar today.

They stressed the need for a public-private partnership to eliminate TB completely.

Titled "Strengthening TB Public-Private Mix for Enhanced Policy Advocacy and Private Sector Engagement", the seminar was organised by National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP) and Stop TB Partnership at icddr,b auditorium in Mohakhali.

Nadim Reza, technical advisor of Public-Private Mix of icddr,b, pointed out four major challenges in the treatment -- lack of provision on emerging private healthcare centres and providers, insufficient funding for TB, inadequate information and slow adaptation of digital technologies.

Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, said the number of TB patients in Bangladesh increased by 100,000 in the last three years.

Involving private healthcare providers will allow timely and effective TB treatment to reach more people, Tahmeed said.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services, said Bangladesh's success rate in TB treatment is high, but to make the country TB-free, we need to work together.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku said,"The fight against TB requires social movements, where a combined role of government, private intuitions, and health organisations are imperative. If we all work together, TB will be eliminated from this country one day," he said.

"People still do not want to share that they are infected with TB because of the stigma. But TB is similar to other infectious diseases which are curable," said Dr Sayera Banu, senior scientist of icddr,b.

Mahafuzer Rahman, line director, TB-L & ASP of DGHS; and Miranda Beckman, deputy office director of USAID Bangladesh, also spoke.