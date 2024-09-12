Prof Nazmul made new DG of DGHS

Health
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 10:05 PM

Prof Nazmul Hossain has been appointed as the director general of Directorate General of Health Services.

The Health Education and Family Welfare Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular in this regard today.

Prof Nazmul Hossain is currently serving as the acting director general of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME).

Until further notice, Nazmul Hossain will perform the duties as the DG of DGHS, in addition to his duties as acting DG of DGME, according to the order signed by Abu Raihal Dolon, senior assistant secretary of the ministry.

Earlier, Nazmul Hossain served as a professor at the cardiac surgery department of Chittagong Medical College.

Meanwhile, Prof Mohammed Robed Amin was appointed as the acting DG of DGHS on August 18. He has been unable to enter his office in the face of protests by the officials.

However, the ministry's office order did not mention anything about Prof Robed Amin's further appointment.

