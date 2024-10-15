Health
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 06:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 07:03 PM

Prof Abu Jafor appointed new DGHS DG

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Md Abu Jafor, a professor of Sir Salimullah Medical College, has been appointed as director general (acting) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular in this regard today.

Meanwhile, Prof Robed Amin, former acting director general of DGHS, has been transferred to the ministry until further notice, according to the order signed by Abu Raihal Dolon, senior assistant secretary of the ministry.

