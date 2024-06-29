National framework a must for children's mental health development: experts

Experts have called for a nationally coordinated programme to promote children's mental health.

They emphasised that parents and guardians can play a crucial role in identifying and addressing mental health issues in children.

To do so, it is essential to raise awareness, motivation, and literacy regarding mental health among them. With this knowledge, they will be able to identify obstacles to mental development, detect mental health issues, respond appropriately, and seek help from counselors and doctors if necessary.

These remarks were made by speakers at a national seminar today.

SoMaSHTe organised the event with support from the US-based charity Humanity Beyond Barriers at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Addressing as the chief guest, Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah emphasised the importance of mental health for the overall development of children.

He said mental health is often overlooked, necessitating policy initiatives and programmes. Such initiatives are needed for children in both urban and rural areas.

He also urged parents to adopt a more tolerant approach towards their children.

Addressing as a special guest, Shishu Academy Director General Anjir Liton highlighted the need for a national framework for the development of children's mental health.

He said Shishu Academy would take initiatives in this regard.

The seminar was chaired by former senior secretary and media personality Abu Alam Md Shahid Khan. He stressed the need for both family and institutional efforts to monitor students' mental health.

According to National Mental Health Survey 2018-19, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health under the supervision of the World Health Organization, 16.8 percent of Bangladesh's population (over 28 million people) suffer from mild to severe mental illnesses.

The survey found that 14 percent of children aged 7 to 17 years have mental illnesses, and 95 percent do not receive counseling or treatment.