Menstrual Hygiene Day observed

Menstrual Hygiene Day was celebrated on Tuesday to raise awareness and break the silence around menstruation, ensuring that women and girls can manage their periods safely and with dignity.

This year's theme for MHM Day is "together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld".

On the occasion, Menstrual Health and Hygiene Platform hosted at event at a city hotel on May 28, said a press release.

The event showcased transformative stories, government commitments, and innovative solutions aimed at overcoming the persistent challenges faced by women and girls regarding menstrual hygiene.

Speaking at the programme, Hasin Jahan, chairperson of the platform, highlighted the collaborative efforts required to push the boundaries of menstrual health management in Bangladesh.

The day also featured impactful stories of change from MHM Platform's steering committee members, including Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, senior policy advisor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, and Alok Kumar Majumder, country coordinator at WAI, Simavi.

Special guests at the event included Mohammad Shamim Alam, joint secretary, PSB, Local Government Division; Dr Sheikh Daud Adnan, director, Disease Control & Line Director, Communicable Disease Control (CDC), DGHS, and Prof Dr AQM Shafiul Azam, director, Planning & Development, DSHE.

A special feature of the day was the youth and adolescent assembly, which provided a platform for younger participants to express their views and experiences related to menstrual health challenges and triumphs.

This session highlighted the importance of engaging youth in dialogue and decision-making processes to foster more inclusive and effective health interventions.