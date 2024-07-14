First interventional aortic valve replacement performed in Bangladesh

An artificial aortic valve has been successfully replaced through an interventional method, without surgery, for the first time in Bangladesh.

The procedure was performed on July 11 at United Hospital in Dhaka under the leadership of cardiologist Prof Afzalur Rahman, said a press release today.

The 75-year-old patient is now in good condition, said Prof Afzalur Rahman.

He explained that they successfully replaced the aortic valve without surgery, preserving the main blood vessel of the heart, a first in the country's medical history.

Interventional valve replacement is now a recognised treatment method for elderly and complex patients. When the aortic valve of the heart is damaged, treatment usually involves replacing it with an artificial valve, traditionally done through surgery.