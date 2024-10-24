Cervical cancer: Govt launches HPV vaccination campaign in 7 divisions

The government today launched the final phase of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign across seven divisions, targeting over 6.2 million girls to achieve nationwide coverage.

With the support of Gavi-- the Vaccine Alliance, Unicef and WHO, the campaign will cover Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions following the completion of phase one in Dhaka reached 1.5 million girls in October last year, said a joint media release.

The second highest cancer-related deaths among women are caused due to cervical cancer in Bangladesh, said MA Akmall Hossain Azad, senior secretary of the Health Services Division.

From today, HPV vaccines will be provided free of cost in the remaining seven divisions to vaccinate girls studying in classes five to nine and girls aged 10-14 years who are out of education institutions, he said.

"A single dose of HPV vaccine will prevent cervical cancer, protect women's health and help to build a healthy nation," he added.

Emma Brigham, Unicef representative (officer-in-charge) to Bangladesh, said it is time to get these life-saving vaccines to the girls in the seven divisions specially focusing on out-of-school girls, studying in informal and religious schools, and girls living on the streets so that no one is left behind.

"Today's launch means millions more girls will be protected against cervical cancer in the years to come," said Thabani Maphosa, chief country delivery officer at Gavi.

In 2023, over 14 million girls across the world including the 1.5 million girls in Bangladesh were vaccinated against HPV with Gavi support. This critical second vaccination phase will build on last year's incredible progress and contribute towards the Alliance's goal of reaching 86 million girls by the end of 2025, reads the release.

WHO Representative to Bangladesh Bardan Jung Rana said, "By uniting in this effort, we have the power to safeguard the women of Bangladesh and pave the way for a healthier future."

After the campaign concludes next month, the HPV vaccine will be integrated into the routine immunisation programme for girls in grade V and 10-year-old girls who are out of the education system, adds the release.