Cancer Connect Initiative launched

Cancer Connect Initiative, a new non-profit volunteer organisation founded by cancer survivors, doctors, and caregivers, has been launched.

The organisation aims to offer crucial support and guidance to cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers, raise cancer awareness and build a strong support network for affected individuals.

The initiative was inaugurated with an event titled "Celebrating Life with Cancer", held at Otobi Centre's Celebrity Hall in Gulshan on Saturday.

Participants at the event shared personal experiences, and provided advices on living joyfully despite the challenges posed by cancer.

Free breast cancer screenings and beauty care services were also provided.

Addressing the event, Kazi Reazul Hoque, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, underscored the importance of such initiatives, encouraged public support for the cause, and shared his own experiences of caring for his wife who battled cancer.

"At least 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable," noted Dr Lubna Mariam, a radio oncologist and one of the organisers.

She stressed the need for preventive measures, healthy living and lifestyle changes to this end.