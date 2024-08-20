Call 16263 for treatment of those injured in recent protests

The government has instructed those seeking to ensure better treatment or to provide casualty information of those injured in the recent quota reform and anti-government protests to call 16263 and two other health emergency numbers.

The directorate general of health services (DGHS) issued a mass circular in this regard today.

The circular was signed by Dr Mizanur Rahman, director of management information system of DGHS.

''For the need of proper treatment of those injured in the recent anti-discrimination student movement, and to send information about those injured or dead, these hotline numbers remain active. If needed, all are requested to contact these numbers: Shastho Batayon (24/7 call centre) - 16263, Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room hotline numbers - 01759114488 and 01769954192,'' the DGHS circular said.