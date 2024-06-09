6,000 more doctors to be appointed: health minister

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told parliament today that 6,000 more doctors will be appointed to fill the vacant posts in different health institutions across the country.

Besides, the proposal for the appointment of 2,000 doctors in the first phase has already been sent to the Directorate General of Health Services, he said.

The health minister gave this information in a written statement in response to the notice given by the MPs under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament in the Jatiya Sangsad.

Ruling Awami League MP from Barguna-2, Sultana Nadira, reserved seat MP Parveen Zaman and independent MP Sanowar Hossain gave notice to the health minister regarding the recruitment of manpower in the health complex of their respective constituencies.

In a written statement in response to independent MP Abul Kalam Azad's notice, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said the Department of Environment (DoE) conducted 2,338 drives against brick kilns from January 2019 to April this year.

During the drive, the DoE filed a total of 4,436 and sentenced 98 people to jail for various terms. It also collected Tk 111.50 crore as fine.

In response to the notice of Independent MP Amatul Kibria Kaya Chowdhury, the environment minister said a study (assessment of urban heat island effect at the city level in different climate change scenarios) is being done through the trust fund to find out the reason for the increase in the temperature of the country.

The minister also said that it will end next December.

In a written statement in response to the notice of independent MP Mahmud Hasan Sumon, Railway Minister Zillul Hakim said to ensure comfortable travel for common passengers and to increase the revenue of Railways through freight transportation, project approval work is underway to procure 260 more broad gauge passenger carriages, 46 broad gauge locomotives, 50-meter gauge locomotives, and 290 broad gauge BFCT wagons in the near future.

Subject to receipt of engine and passenger coaches, one pair of trains from Mymensingh to Dhaka and two pairs of trains from Mymensingh to Bhairav ​​will be started.