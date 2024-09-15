3 more die of dengue, 548 get hospitalised

Health
Parents look after Abdullah, a dengue patient on a drip, at Mugda Medical College and Hospital yesterday. The six-year-old from the capital’s Meradia has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for four days. Dengue cases have surged in the city in recent weeks. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Three dengue patients died and at least 548 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, two were in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area while one at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 18,589 while 106 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

Currently, 1,932 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, of which 672 are from outside Dhaka.

