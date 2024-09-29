Untreated hypertension increases dementia risk

Dementia is one of the most feared outcomes of ageing, affecting millions of individuals and their families worldwide. While genetics and age play significant roles, other modifiable risk factors have garnered attention, particularly hypertension. For years, researchers have explored the complex relationship between high blood pressure and cognitive decline, increasingly recognising hypertension as a major contributor to dementia risk.

Untreated hypertension can significantly heighten the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease, as well as other forms of dementia. Individuals with untreated high blood pressure are at an increased risk for cognitive decline compared to those who effectively manage their hypertension with medication or who never had hypertension.

Interestingly, this relationship highlights the protective role of antihypertensive treatment. Properly managing blood pressure not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular complications but also appears to safeguard cognitive health. Moreover, while high blood pressure is linked to increased risk for Alzheimer's dementia, it is also associated with non-Alzheimer's forms of dementia, indicating a broader impact on cognitive function.

These findings emphasise the critical need for hypertension management as a proactive approach to reduce the risk of dementia. Controlling blood pressure serves as a vital intervention, helping to delay or prevent the onset of dementia as individuals age. Thus, effective hypertension management could be key to promoting both heart and brain health, fostering a better quality of life in later years.

Source: PLOS Medicine