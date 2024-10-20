New hope for long COVID relief: How antiviral treatments could make a difference

As the world continues to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, long COVID—where symptoms persist for weeks or months after the acute phase—remains a major public health challenge. Fatigue, brain fog, and other long-lasting symptoms affect millions globally, straining healthcare systems and disrupting daily lives. However, recent evidence suggests that early antiviral treatment might offer a pathway to relief.

Molnupiravir, an antiviral medication initially developed to treat acute COVID-19, has shown promise in reducing the risk of persistent symptoms. In the large PANORAMIC randomised trial, conducted between December 2021 and March 2022, researchers enrolled 26,000 participants who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The majority were vaccinated, aged 50 or older, or younger with underlying risk factors. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either molnupiravir in addition to standard care or standard care alone.

The trial's initial findings, published in The Lancet (2023), revealed that molnupiravir significantly accelerated recovery from acute COVID-19. Now, follow-up data at 3 and 6 months provide additional insights: patients who received molnupiravir had fewer and less severe persistent symptoms, reported better quality of life, and made fewer healthcare visits compared to those on standard care alone.

Although the differences were small, the study's findings highlight the potential of early antiviral treatment to reduce the impact of long COVID. These results pave the way for future research aimed at refining treatment strategies to alleviate the lingering effects of the virus.