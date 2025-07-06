New guidelines help doctors treat obesity in people with heart failure

Obesity and heart failure often go together, making treatment more complicated. Now, health experts have released new guidelines to help doctors better care for patients dealing with both conditions.

Understanding the problem

Doctors usually use body mass index (BMI) to diagnose obesity. But BMI does not always give the full picture, especially if it is under 35. In those cases, measuring waist size or body fat may give a better idea of someone's health risk.

Heart failure is harder to spot in people with obesity because a key blood test (called natriuretic peptides) can look normal even when heart failure is present. So, if a patient has symptoms like shortness of breath or fatigue, doctors should look deeper—even if test results seem fine.

How to manage both conditions

• Lifestyle changes like eating healthier and getting more exercise are important. These can improve heart function and help with weight loss, but sticking to them can be tough without support.

• Medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide can help people with a BMI of 30 or more who have a type of heart failure called HFpEF. These drugs can reduce weight and improve how patients feel, but doctors need to closely monitor side effects, especially when starting treatment.

• Surgery, such as weight-loss operations, may reduce heart failure problems, but it comes with risks. Patients need to be carefully prepared and followed by doctors who understand heart failure.

These new recommendations aim to make treatment safer and more effective, giving patients a better chance at living healthier, longer lives.

