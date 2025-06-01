How can you manage cortisol belly?

"Cortisol belly" is a buzzword used to describe belly fat linked to chronic stress. While it is not a medical diagnosis, people often associate it with high cortisol levels—the stress hormone produced by your adrenal glands. However, experts caution that chronic stress alone is not a proven cause of belly fat.

Belly weight gain can be influenced by many factors—diet, physical activity, sleep, hormones, and medical conditions like Cushing syndrome or metabolic syndrome. In Cushing syndrome, excess cortisol leads to fat build-up in the belly and face, along with other symptoms like stretch marks and fragile skin.

So, what can you do to manage abdominal weight gain effectively?

1. Move more: Aim for daily steps and strength training. But do not overtrain—too much exercise can also raise cortisol.

2. Prioritise sleep: Stick to a routine, make your bedroom cool and dark, and aim for 7–8 hours nightly.

3. Manage stress: Try yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. Even 20 minutes in nature can help lower stress hormones.

4. Eat smart: Focus on anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, fish, nuts, and whole grains. Limit sugar, alcohol, and processed foods.

5. Skip the supplements: No pill melts away belly fat. Herbs like ashwagandha and lemon balm may reduce stress, but talk to your doctor first.

A healthy lifestyle—not cortisol blockers or trendy drinks—is the most effective way to manage abdominal fat and feel your best.