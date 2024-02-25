How can a microorganism affect your heart?

The heart is the most indispensable and valuable organ in the human body. The prime function of the heart is to supply blood throughout the whole body. There is a layer in the four chambers of the heart, which is known as the myocardium. It is an involuntary and striated muscle.

The major function of the myocardium is to facilitate contraction and relaxation activities of the heart muscle, as it is necessary for blood pumping. The myocardium is composed of cells called cardiomyocytes, which are responsible for electrical stimuli in the heart muscle. That is why a healthy myocardium is very important for staying healthy and active.

Occasionally, viruses (like enteroviruses) or bacteria can infect the myocardium and cause inflammation in the heart muscle (myocardium). The condition is known as myocarditis. It is a rare and unusual disease that is commonly found in neonates. In severe cases, myocarditis can be dangerous as the heart muscle weakens and cannot pump blood effectively.

There are several causes of myocarditis, such as viral infection, bacterial infection, autoimmune disorder, Chagas disease, rheumatic fever, and side effects of medications such as antibiotics, diuretics, etc. But the most common cause of myocarditis is a viral infection.

The common symptoms of myocarditis are shortness of breath, no appetite, feeling weak, swollen legs or feet, being unable to exercise, chest pain, heart palpitations, pain in your abdomen, lightheadedness, tiredness, fever, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting, etc.

In the case of adults, treatment with medication or lifestyle changes can prevent myocarditis. Some changes in our daily habits can diminish the risk of myocarditis. Lifestyle changes include consuming healthy meals, avoiding smoking and alcohol, reducing table salt intake, and exercising regularly.

All these small changes can have an expected result. But in the case of neonates, there are some protocols that need to be followed. Maintaining proper hygiene during the birth of the baby can be a key tool to prevent myocarditis in neonates.

