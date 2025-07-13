Harnessing AI to enhance traditional medicine

On 11 July 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) released a new report titled Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine. The report, presented at the AI for Good Global Summit, highlights the transformative potential of AI in enhancing traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine (TCIM), used by billions globally.

The brief showcases AI's role in areas like personalised care, drug discovery, and biodiversity conservation. Examples include AI-powered diagnostics in Ayurgenomics, machine learning models identifying medicinal plants in Ghana and South Africa, and AI analysis of compounds for blood disorders in South Korea.

A key focus is the need for high-quality, inclusive data to reflect the diversity of traditional medicine, emphasising the importance of preserving Indigenous knowledge through initiatives like India's Traditional Knowledge Digital Library. The brief also stresses safeguarding data sovereignty, with a call for community-led data governance models to protect Indigenous Peoples' rights.

With the TCIM market expected to reach nearly $600 billion by 2025, the report calls for action in several areas: developing legal frameworks for AI in traditional medicine, building digital literacy among practitioners, and establishing global standards for ethical AI use.

By combining AI with the wisdom of traditional medicine, a new, more inclusive era of healthcare could emerge—one that benefits all.

Source: World Health Organisation