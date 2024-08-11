Essential tips for healthier, stronger hair

Achieving and maintaining healthy, strong hair often feels like a constant battle against damage and breakage. While there is no magic formula for perfect locks, adopting a thoughtful hair care routine can make a significant difference. From avoiding common pitfalls to embracing beneficial practices, here are 14 essential tips to help you nurture your hair and keep it looking its best.

1. Cool it down: Frequent use of heat styling tools like blow dryers and flat irons can weaken your hair. To prevent damage, always use a heat protectant spray, choose the coolest setting, and limit heat styling to a few times a week. Work quickly to minimise exposure.

2. Let wet hair be: Hair is most vulnerable when wet. Avoid brushing it while dripping wet to prevent breakage and damage. For straight hair, let it air-dry before gently combing with a wide-tooth comb. Curly or textured hair should be detangled with a wide-tooth comb while damp.

3. Take care with colour: Bleaching and other chemical treatments can weaken your hair. Opt for colours close to your natural shade to minimise damage, and always do a spot test with new dyes to avoid adverse reactions.

4. Meds can help or hurt: Minoxidil can help regrow hair, but you will need to use it consistently. Prescription medications like spironolactone and finasteride may also assist with hair loss. However, some medications might contribute to hair loss as a side effect. Consult your doctor for alternatives if needed.

5. Get a trim: Regular trims prevent split ends from travelling up the hair shaft and causing further damage. Aim for a trim of about 1/4 inch every 3 months to keep your ends healthy without sacrificing growth.

6. Stress less: High stress levels can trigger hair loss and conditions like alopecia areata. Finding effective ways to manage stress, such as through relaxation techniques or counselling, can positively impact hair health.

7. Handle with care: Delicate hair, particularly in individuals with textured hair, needs extra care. Wash less frequently to avoid stripping natural oils, use gentle hair treatments, and avoid excessive chemical processing.

8. Take care with extensions and braids: Extensions and braids can offer a temporary length boost but should not be worn for more than 2-3 months at a time. Avoid pulling them tightly to prevent scalp damage and hair breakage.

9. Get into condition(er): Conditioning helps strengthen and protect hair from damage. Apply conditioner every time you shampoo, focussing on the ends for finer hair or throughout for thicker textures.

10. Do not lose weight too fast: Rapid weight loss can lead to hair loss due to insufficient protein intake. Follow a balanced diet to ensure your body has the nutrients needed for healthy hair growth.

11. Do not be deficient: Nutrient deficiencies can impact hair health. Ensure you are getting enough iron, vitamins B and D, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and biotin. Consult your doctor about supplements if necessary.

12. Sleep on satin: Switching to satin pillowcases or wearing a satin bonnet can reduce friction and prevent hair breakage, helping keep your hair smoother and healthier.

13. Give yourself a massage: Regular scalp massages can stimulate blood circulation and potentially enhance hair growth. Use your fingers or a scalp massaging tool to gently massage your scalp for a few minutes each day.

14. Consider microneedling: Microneedling involves using a roller with tiny needles to create micro-injuries in the scalp, which can help improve hair growth when combined with treatments like minoxidil. Always consult with a dermatologist before starting microneedling to ensure it is safe and suitable for you.