Colorectal Cancer: A growing health concern in Bangladesh

Colorectal cancer is emerging as a significant health threat in Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 156,775 people in the country are diagnosed with cancer each year, with approximately 108,990 succumbing to the disease. Globally, in 2023 alone, an estimated 153,020 individuals were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 52,550 died from it—including 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths in those under 50.

In Bangladesh, the five-year prevalence rates for colon and rectal cancer are 3.28 and 3.1 per 100,000 population, respectively, and cases are rising steadily. Worldwide, colorectal cancer ranks as the fourth most common cancer among men and the third among women. Alarmingly, in Bangladesh, 90% of patients are diagnosed between the ages of 35 and 54, while the global median age of diagnosis is 64. Younger patients often face more aggressive forms of the disease.

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum—both integral parts of the digestive system responsible for waste processing. The disease develops when abnormal cells grow along the lining of the large intestine or rectum, forming cancerous growths.

Risk factors

Numerous studies have linked lifestyle and environmental factors to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. These include:

• Diets high in red and processed meats

• High intake of saturated fats

• Low physical activity

• Obesity

• Smoking and alcohol use

• Family history of colorectal cancer

• Ageing

• Chronic conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease

Symptoms to watch for

Early signs of colorectal cancer may include:

• Persistent changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea, constipation, or narrow stools)

• Rectal bleeding or blood in the stool

• Abdominal pain or cramping

• Weakness, fatigue, or unintended weight loss

• A sensation of incomplete bowel evacuation

In some cases, the cancer may silently cause internal bleeding, leading to anaemia, which may first appear in a routine blood test. Advanced cases may involve symptoms like jaundice, breathing difficulties, or liver enlargement, indicating the cancer has spread.

These symptoms may also result from less serious conditions, such as haemorrhoids or infections, but any persistent issues should prompt immediate medical consultation.

Prevention and diet

Making informed dietary choices can help reduce the risk. The American Cancer Society recommends diets high in fibre—particularly from whole fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Foods like whole wheat bread, brown rice, legumes (lentils, soybeans, peas, black beans, kidney beans), seeds, tomatoes, and garlic provide essential nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamin B, and vitamin E. Research from the American Institute for Cancer Research also supports that legume consumption may lower colorectal cancer risk.

Conclusion

Colorectal cancer is both preventable and treatable when detected early. Raising awareness of the symptoms and risk factors, combined with regular screening and a healthy lifestyle, can significantly improve outcomes. Consulting a healthcare professional for early screening and dietary advice is vital in reducing the burden of this disease in Bangladesh and beyond.

E-mail: [email protected]