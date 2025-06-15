Choosing the right sunscreen: what you need to know

As summer approaches, protecting yourself from the sun remains crucial. Recent studies have raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of certain sunscreens, but understanding how sunscreen works and choosing the right one is key to staying safe.

First, SPF (sun protection factor) is vital. It indicates the level of protection against UVB rays, with higher numbers providing more protection. SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks 98%, and SPF 100 blocks 99%. For daily use, experts recommend at least SPF 30.

Sunscreens come in chemical and mineral varieties. Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, while mineral sunscreens (containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) sit on top of your skin to physically block UV rays. Both types protect against UVB and UVA rays, but mineral sunscreens tend to be gentler on sensitive skin and are a better option for those with conditions like eczema.

For added protection, choose broad-spectrum sunscreens, which safeguard against both UVA and UVB rays. Water-resistant formulas are ideal for activities like swimming or sweating but should be reapplied every two hours.

While choosing sunscreen, avoid relying solely on sprays, as they may contain harmful chemicals like benzene. Lotion-based sunscreens are often safer and more effective.

Lastly, do not forget to reapply sunscreen regularly, wear protective clothing, and seek shade, especially during peak sun hours, to ensure complete sun safety.