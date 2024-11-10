Can poor blood flow in the brain raise the risk of dementia?

A new study suggests that problems with blood vessels in the brain may increase the risk of developing dementia. While it is well-known that clogged arteries can lead to strokes, this research looks at whether similar issues in smaller brain vessels might also be linked to memory problems and cognitive decline.

Researchers followed a group of older adults over several years to see if those with poor blood flow in their brains were more likely to develop dementia. They found that even after considering other risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes, people with signs of narrowing or thickening in the brain's blood vessels were still more likely to experience memory loss and other signs of dementia.

Although the study did not specify the exact types of dementia involved, it suggests that keeping the blood vessels in the brain healthy might help reduce the risk. These findings point to the importance of overall cardiovascular health—not just for the heart but also for the brain.

The study adds to the growing evidence that taking care of your brain's blood supply could play a role in protecting against dementia as you age. More research is needed to fully understand how problems with brain circulation contribute to cognitive decline, but this connection underscores the importance of managing risk factors like high cholesterol, smoking, and lack of exercise.