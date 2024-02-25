Boosting energy and mood as you age: practical tips for healthy living

As we age, it is common to notice changes in energy levels and mood, but there are several lifestyle adjustments you can make to maintain vitality and well-being.

1. Diet: Reevaluate your eating habits to include foods that boost energy and mood. Focus on low-glycemic foods like beans, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains to stabilise blood sugar levels. Limit high-glycemic foods such as white rice and sugary drinks, which can lead to energy crashes.

2. Portion control: Balance calorie intake to avoid feeling sluggish from either overeating or undereating. Consult with a healthcare provider or dietitian to determine your calorie needs based on your activity level.

3. Exercise: Stay active to increase energy and improve mood. Adjust your workout routine to accommodate any physical limitations you may have. Consider low-impact activities like swimming or cycling if high-impact exercises are challenging.

4. Rest: Prioritise quality sleep by establishing a consistent bedtime routine. Aim for around 7 hours of sleep per night and create a conducive sleep environment by minimising distractions and avoiding stimulants like caffeine and alcohol before bedtime.

5. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to combat dehydration, which can drain energy and affect mood.

6. Stress management: Find ways to reduce stress through activities like meditation, walking, or simplifying your schedule. Seek professional help if you are struggling with persistent fatigue or depression, as these may indicate underlying health issues that need attention.

By making these adjustments to your lifestyle, you can enhance your energy levels and maintain a positive outlook as you age.