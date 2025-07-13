A Bangladeshi scientist to TIME100 Health List of Global Health Influencers

TIME has named Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b, to the 2025 TIME100 Health, its annual list recognising the 100 most influential individuals in global health.

This recognition highlights Dr Tahmeed's pioneering contributions to maternal and child health, nutrition, and evidence-based health solutions in resource-limited settings. Under his leadership, icddr,b has strengthened its global impact through cutting-edge research and lifesaving interventions that have reached millions across Bangladesh and beyond.

Dr Tahmeed will join fellow honourees at the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health on May 13 in New York, where he has also been invited to deliver an inspirational toast—a TIME tradition spotlighting voices that shape the future of global health. His remarks will be featured editorially and on TIME's social platforms.

His selection not only honours his own achievements but also serves as an inspiration to young Bangladeshi scientists and researchers—showing that through hard work, passion, and unwavering dedication, they too can earn a place on the global stage.

"It is a profound honour to be included in TIME's 2025 Health100 list," said Dr Tahmeed. "This recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to the brilliant scientists and staff of icddr,b, to our collaborators around the world, and to the communities we serve. I am deeply grateful to TIME for this spotlight, which I hope will help bring greater urgency to the fight against malnutrition and the need to invest in science that improves lives—not in war, conflict, or division, but in equity, health, and human dignity."