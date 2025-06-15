Bangladesh steps forward in advanced healthcare with stem cell therapy

Health is one of the most important aspects of life, influencing our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Being proactive about health and preventing illness is crucial, but when serious conditions arise, advanced medical solutions become necessary. In recent years, regenerative medicine has opened new frontiers in treating complex and chronic diseases. Now, Bangladesh has made significant progress in this field with the establishment of Concord Stem Cell Limited, the country's pioneer regenerative healthcare and research centre.

Located in Dhaka, Concord Stem Cell Limited is approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh for offering advanced stem cell therapy, starting with arthritis. The centre provides innovative treatments like Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF) Therapy, Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), and more.

This pioneering clinic aligns with global advancements in stem cell science, offering a wide range of services including pain management, aesthetic therapy, neurological support, stem cell banking, and treatments for chronic illnesses like diabetes and respiratory disease.

Stem cell research has roots in the 1960s, but its application in healthcare is now rapidly transforming patient outcomes. By providing these therapies locally, Concord Stem Cell Limited offers a cost-effective and accessible option for people in Bangladesh who would otherwise travel abroad for such treatments.

Md Faizur Rahman, Managing Director of Concord, emphasises their commitment to offering advanced regenerative healthcare guided by WHO principles of quality and integrity. The centre not only treats ailments but also promotes rejuvenation therapies like facial treatments, hair regrowth, and sexual health solutions.

With this groundbreaking development, Bangladesh has entered a new era of modern medicine. The presence of such a facility reflects the country's growing capabilities in healthcare innovation and provides hope for treating previously incurable conditions.

The writer is a consultant endocrinologist at the Concord Diagnostics & Molecular Lab. E-mail: [email protected]