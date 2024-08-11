Phulpur Upazila Health Complex: Healthcare limps on amid doctor shortage

Phulpur Upazila Health Complex in Mymensingh is grappling with staff shortages and overcrowding, leaving medical services in disarray.

The 50-bed hospital, established in 1983 to serve rural communities, is now struggling to meet the growing demands of the 5 lakh residents in the area.

The hospital is understaffed, with nearly half of the positions for medical officers and consultants remaining vacant.

Out of the 130 sanctioned posts, the hospital currently operates with only seven medical officers and seven consultants, while one medical officer is on deputation in Dhaka.

This acute shortage has left several key departments, including ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, without any consultants, forcing patients to seek costly treatment at private facilities.

The hospital faces a daily influx of at least 90 inpatients, far exceeding its capacity, with many patients having to share beds or wait in overcrowded conditions. Despite the overwhelming need, there has been no significant effort to upgrade the hospital's facilities or expand its capacity to 100 beds, as demanded by the local community.

Field-level health services have also been severely impacted due to the shortage of medical assistants, with 29 out of 60 positions lying vacant. This has disrupted essential healthcare services in the region, leaving many without adequate care.

Additionally, the hospital is plagued by a shortage of essential medicines, forcing patients to purchase drugs from outside, often at a high cost.

Although Dr Md Humayun Kabir, the health and family planning officer in Phulpur, claims that around 90 percent of the required medicines are usually in stock, the growing number of patients often leads to shortages.

Dr Md Nazrul Islam, the civil surgeon of Mymensingh, said the authorities have been informed about the urgent need to fill the vacant posts and address the other challenges faced by the health complex. He said steps will be taken soon to improve the situation.