Baufal Upazila Health complex: Operation theatre locked for 2 years

The only operation theatre of the 50-bed Baufal Upazila Health Complex has not been operational for the past two years, causing immense suffering to people.

During a recent visit, this correspondent found the OT locked with medical equipment stored inside.

According to sources, the OT was made operational on June 23, 2021, after the health complex was upgraded. However, it became dysfunctional after its last operation on July 27 that year, a couple of months before the hospital's gynaecologist and surgeon Dr Nupur Akhtar was transferred, along with anaesthetist Dr Jamshed.

Since then, the OT has been lying idle.

In such circumstances, patients who have to undergo surgery have to travel at least 30km to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, if not to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, which is about 50km away.

"I took my pregnant wife to the hospital when she went into labour about eight months ago. However, due to complications, the doctors recommended undergoing a caesarian section. So, we had to take her to a private clinic, which cost us a lot more and added to our hassles," said Sohrab Hossain of the upazila's Purbo Kalaiya village.

Upazila Health Officer Prashanto Kumar Saha blamed the lack of doctors for this situation.

"No one wants to be posted here as the area is remote and offers very limited scope for private practice... I have repeatedly requested the authorities but to no avail," he said.

A letter has already been sent to the ministry to speed up the recruitment process, said Patuakhali civil surgeon Dr SM Kabir Hasan.

"We cannot resume services until a gynaecologist joins the health complex. We hope someone will join soon," he added.