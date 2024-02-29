Stern action if anyone raises prices artificially: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday hoped that it would be possible to rein in the price hike of daily essentials during Ramadan and urged all not to pay heed to rumours regarding prices going up.

In response to a question from Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu at the Jatiya Sangsad, she said the government has taken legal measures, including launching mobile courts, against the dishonest traders.

"If anyone intentionally increases the price of any product, strict action will be taken against them," she said.

Replying to lawmakers' queries, she also assured that there would be no problem of electricity supply during tarabi prayers and Sehri time in the holy month.

The leader of the House said there would be relief in the lives of the poor, elderly persons, widows, and people of the low-income group as a result of the government's various steps.

"The government is continuing its activities to maintain usual prices of essential goods. We have already managed to contain the abnormal price hike to a large extent," she said.

Hasina pointed out that inflationary pressure is being felt as the prices of imported items such as fuel, edible oil, wheat, fertilisers, various food products, consumer goods, and industrial raw materials have gone up in the world market.

She said duty exemptions are being applied to reduce the prices here.

In response to the query from AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, she said the quality of people's lives has improved.

"As a result, the demand for natural gas, the main driving force of the economy, is also increasing gradually. It is not possible to maintain the gas supply according to demand."

The premier highlighted the steps taken by her government for the development of the energy sector.

She said it was not possible to ensure the overall development of the country due to corruption.

"It is not possible to prevent corruption only through law enforcement and punishment. Corruption will be eradicated from the society and the state through a coordinated initiative by forging a social movement," she noted.

In reply to a query from independent lawmaker Abdul Kamal, Hasina said, "If necessary, load shedding can be done for two or three hours at a time of the day when the demand is low and it will be at a tolerable level … There will be no crisis, especially during tarabi and Sehri."

The PM said the government spent a lot of money to produce electricity and distribute it at subsidised prices.

"Now the price of everything, including oil, LNG and transportation, has gone up globally. Still, we are making efforts for the uninterrupted power supply," she said.

She said production of electricity can be hindered or reduced as the country has a shortage of fuel.

ON RUMOURS

In response to a query from AL MP Ali Azam, Hasina urged all not to listen to rumours regarding price hike of essentials.

"I will request everyone not to pay heed to the rumours. If everyone is aware and does not pay heed to rumours, then no one can create problems by spreading rumours," she said.

She said the government is ensuring that unscrupulous traders cannot play with the prices of any kind of essentials.