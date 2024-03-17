Rice prices shooting up too

Rice prices have gone up by Tk 1.5 to Tk 4 per kg in Dhaka markets over the last five days.

Varieties of Miniket rice sold for Tk 70 to Tk 77 per kg in retail markets across Dhaka yesterday. Last Tuesday, they sold for Tk 66 to 74 per kg.

Retail traders sold BR-28 and BR-29 varieties for Tk 60 to Tk 65, up from Tk 56 to Tk 62 before.

Guti, Swarna, Paijam and Nazirshail prices rose by Tk 1.5 to Tk 2.

The situation at wholesale markets is similar.

In some northern districts, prices of various varieties of rice, including coarse varieties, have surged by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg.

This significant price hike occurred in just three days in Dinajpur and its adjoining districts.

The price of a 50kg bag of Guti Swarno rice was at Tk 2,150 a few days ago, but now it sells for Tk 2,300, said traders at Gudri Bazar in Dinajpur.

A local resident of Dinajpur, Ariful Islam, expressed his frustration at the rising prices, mentioning that he had to pay an additional Tk 3 per kg within just four days. "Nothing seems to be affordable anymore," he said.

However, the price of rice at Kushtia's wholesale market remains stable.

Many traders have also raised concerns about rice millers pressuring them to sell rice without proper documentation. They claim that most millers refuse to provide receipts, which are essential for record-keeping.

"Normally, the demand for rice goes down during Ramadan, so the price remains stable. But the situation changed this year. This is the first time I have ever seen rice prices increase during Ramadan," said Abul Kalam, proprietor of Lamia Enterprise at Dhaka's Kachukhet.

"We are facing a paddy crisis. The price of paddies is soaring. This is contributing to the rise of rice prices," said Chitta Majumder, adviser of Bangladesh Rice Mill Owners Association.

"However, rice prices may go down next month as Boro paddies will likely hit the market," he added.