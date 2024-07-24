Prices of some commodities drop as supplies resume

The prices of some commodities dropped in Dhaka's kitchen markets yesterday after stock was replenished overnight.

During the visit to kitchen markets in Mirpur, Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur, the prices of papaya, onion, garlic, potato, eggplant, cucumber, gourd and green chilli and many other vegetables were found to be lower than in the previous day.

The prices of fish such as rui, katla, pangasius, tilapia and shrimp, as well as broiler chicken and egg, dropped.

There is no crisis of products in the market. — Ahsanul Islam Titu State minister for commerce

However, the prices of rice, soybean oil, palm oil and loose sugar remain elevated.

The price of pointed gourd dropped by a half overnight to Tk 40 a kg, while the price of eggplant declined by Tk 20 to Tk 120 a kg, said Mohammad Masum, a retailer at Karwan Bazar kitchen market. The green chilli price dropped to Tk 160 to Tk 200 a kg from Tk 300 on Monday.

The price has come down due to supplies coming in once again, he said.

The price of broiler chicken declined by Tk 10 overnight to Tk 190, while the price of egg came down by Tk 5 to Tk 10 to Tk 150-155 a dozen.

Retailers from outside Dhaka have not been supplying rice until yesterday, said Md Nazimuddin, a rice wholesale retailer at Mohammadpur Krishi Market.

"I talked to the deputy commissioner of Bogura and Naogaon so that the rice trader from these districts can supply rice properly," said Ahsanul Islam Titu, the state minister for commerce.

There is no crisis of products in the market, he said after visiting the Kawran Bazar and Mohammadpur kitchen markets.

During a visit to the Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Halima Begum, a housewife, said that she was already suffering due to the persistent high inflation.

"The high prices now are affecting us even more -- we hope the government will solve everything soon," she said.