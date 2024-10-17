Egg prices dip slightly as supply goes up

The prices of eggs dropped slightly yesterday after the supply increased in the capital's kitchen markets.

Eggs were sold for Tk 160-180 per dozen yesterday, down from Tk 180-200 the previous day.

However, the prices were still higher than those set by the government.

Under the pricing set by the government, each egg should be sold for Tk 10.58 at the producer level, Tk 11.01 at the wholesale level, and Tk 11.87 at the retail level.

This means consumers should be able to buy a dozen eggs for Tk 142.44.

Visiting the capital's Tejgaon wholesale egg market yesterday afternoon, The Daily Star found that a large number of eggs were stacked in and outside shops, but most of the outlets were shut.

The wholesalers of this market resumed sales on Tuesday night, two days after they halted sales.

Wishing anonymity, a staffer of Al Amin Traders, yesterday said that they would not sell eggs at daytime fearing of being fined by mobile courts.

"We have been instructed by the leaders of the Tejgaon Egg Merchants' Association to sell eggs between midnight and early morning," the staffer told The Daily Star.

The shop, however, was selling eggs only to its regular customers.

Another shop, Alamgir Traders, was seen selling eggs at TK 1,250--Tk 1,400 each 100 pieces, up from the government-fixed rate of Tk 1,110.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mohammad Amanat Ullah, former president of the Tejgaon Egg Merchants' Association, said they could not sell eggs at the government-fixed prices because their purchase prices were higher.

"We sold eggs for Tk 1,220-1,230 each 100 pieces. We have reached a consensus with four major farms, the government and the other stakeholders on bringing down the prices. As per the consensus, the two farms will supply 20 lakh eggs to the wholesale egg markets every day -- 10 lakh to Tejgaon and 10 lakh to Kaptan Bazar," said Amanat Ullah.

He said the supply is supposed to begin within a day or two. "Once we get the supplies, we will start selling eggs at the prices fixed by the government."

Stating that the daily demand for eggs in the capital is nearly 1 crore, Amanat Ullah said 12 more companies have promised to supply eggs to the wholesales.